Rs. 8000 million earmarked for Science and Technological Research Division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 8000 million for the Science and Technological Research Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs.5500 million has been earmarked for the 31 ongoing schemes of the Science and Technological Research Division while Rs. 2500 million has been allocated for the six new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, a total of Rs. 524.192 million has been allocated for the Medical Equipment and Devices Innovation Center (MEDICen), Rs. 463.743 million for the Development of Computer Controlled Fermentors and Production of Biochemicals and Bioproducts and Rs. 430 million for Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical and Therapeutical purpose.

While Rs.400 million has been allocated for Science Talent Farming Scheme for Young Students Phase-I (Component-I), Rs. 350 million for the Establishment of the Center for International Peace and Stability at NUST and Rs. 300 million each for `Establishment of Material Resource Center and development of additive manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Centre at PCSIR' and `Cultivation and Processing of Medicinal and Industrial Cannabis on Experimental Fields and Establishment of testing and product development facilities at PCSIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi'.

Rs. 290.884 million has been allocated for Establishment of Facilities for Industrial Production of Nanomaterials in Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nanotechnology Center (Knowledge Economy Initiative), Rs. 200 million each for Research, Development and Innovation Program in PCSIR and Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-I and Rs. 190 million for Competitive Research Programme.

Among the new schemes, Rs. 600 million has been allocated for Quality Seed Production and Supply to the Farming Community for Ensuring Food Security in Pakistan, Rs. 500 million each for `Establishment of Medical Cannabis Greenhouse for Biotechnology Derived Bio Products, National Hemp and Cannabis Analytical Laboratory and National Industrial Hemp and Medical Cannabis Authority' and 'Extension of Display Exhibits, Collection Repositories Improvement and Research Facilities Enhancement at Pakistan Museum for Natural History'.

An amount of Rs. 400 million has been earmarked for Research, Development and Technology Transfer of Selected Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Import Substitution, PCSIR, Rs. 300 million for Establishment of Mineral Resource Center in District Dukki, Balochistan for Product Design, Development and Value Addition to Enhance Export and Rs. 200 million for Establishment of Khuzdar Science and Technology Block at NBC Quetta.