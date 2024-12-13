Open Menu

Rs 800,000 Fine Imposed In Industrial Units Over Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 08:13 PM

The environment protection agency demolished constructions of an industrial unit and removed the machinery from the spot over causing pollution at Chak No 86-JB, Dhol Majra on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The environment protection agency demolished constructions of an industrial unit and removed the machinery from the spot over causing pollution at Chak No 86-JB, Dhol Majra on Friday.

According to Deputy Director Usman Azhar, the teams also sealed three boilers of sizing units and processing mills in various locations in the district, in addition to imposing Rs 800,000 fine on them under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

The legal action was taken against the units located in Chak No 66-JB, 67-JB and a processing mill on Satiana road.

