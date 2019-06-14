Rs 800m allocated for women developement initiatives

Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 800 million for the women development sector in the budget 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 800 million for the women development sector in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 28.340 million will be spent on one ongoing scheme and Rs 621.660 million allocated for eight new schemes, whereas Rs 150 million has been allocated for a Public Private Parter (PPP) project.

The new initiatives for financial year 2019-20 for women development would be provision of standardized, safe and secure residential facilities to women by encouraging private sector, through Women Hostels Authority (WHA), capacity building of staff of daycare centres and women hostels, financial inclusion of rural women of Punjab, mass awareness campaign on women rights and the government initiatives.

For eight new schemes for the sector, Rs 200 million has been allocated for purchase of land for establishment of women development complex, Rs 50 million for awareness campaign regarding initiatives of women empowerment package (Phase-III), Rs 10 million for capacity building of working women hostels staff, Rs 11.660 million for capacity building of daycare staff, Rs 70 million for provision of missing facilities at working women hostels, Rs 130 million for financial inclusion of rural women, Rs 100 million for provision of funds for Punjab Daycare Fund Society and Rs 50 million for gender mainstreaming programme.