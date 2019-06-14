UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 800m Allocated For Women Developement Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:12 PM

Rs 800m allocated for women developement initiatives

Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 800 million for the women development sector in the budget 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 800 million for the women development sector in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 28.340 million will be spent on one ongoing scheme and Rs 621.660 million allocated for eight new schemes, whereas Rs 150 million has been allocated for a Public Private Parter (PPP) project.

The new initiatives for financial year 2019-20 for women development would be provision of standardized, safe and secure residential facilities to women by encouraging private sector, through Women Hostels Authority (WHA), capacity building of staff of daycare centres and women hostels, financial inclusion of rural women of Punjab, mass awareness campaign on women rights and the government initiatives.

For eight new schemes for the sector, Rs 200 million has been allocated for purchase of land for establishment of women development complex, Rs 50 million for awareness campaign regarding initiatives of women empowerment package (Phase-III), Rs 10 million for capacity building of working women hostels staff, Rs 11.660 million for capacity building of daycare staff, Rs 70 million for provision of missing facilities at working women hostels, Rs 130 million for financial inclusion of rural women, Rs 100 million for provision of funds for Punjab Daycare Fund Society and Rs 50 million for gender mainstreaming programme.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket w ..

2 minutes ago

Low vitamin K may reduce mobility in older adults

10 seconds ago

How the online world is affecting the human brain

11 seconds ago

Only 28 cases pending with Supreme Judicial Counc ..

13 seconds ago

PML-N leader and Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan

14 seconds ago

Punjab forest minister Sibtain Khan resigns

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.