Rs 800mln Allocated For Auqaf & Religious Affairs
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 800 million under the Development Fund for the Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25.
According to the budget document shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 717 million has been allocated for 14 ongoing schemes of the department while an amount of Rs. 83 million will be spent on three new schemes.
The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 8.5 million for up-gradation of shrines, mosque, zaireen verandas and provision of public amenities at shrine of Hazrat Pir Jamat Ali Shah, Ali Pur Syedan, Narowal, an amount of Rs. 168 million for conservation and improvement of Badshahi Masjid and Hazoori Bagh ensemble Lahore and an amount of Rs. 95 million for restoration and up-gradation of shrine Hazrat Shah Shams, Babzwari Multan. While an amount of Rs. 75 million will be spent on rehabilitation of Aiwan-e-Auqaf building Lahore.
