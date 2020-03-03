UrduPoint.com
Rs 800mn Interest-free-loan Given To 3512 Tribal Youth Under IRP: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Rs 800mn interest-free-loan given to 3512 tribal youth under IRP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that till date Rs800 million interest-free-loan has been distributed among tribal youngsters under Insaf Rozgar Scheme (IRP).

He said that aim behind provision of interest-free-loan was to empower young entrepreneur and to create employment opportunities in merged districts.

He further added that Rs 200 million more would also be distributed by the end of current month, adding Rs one billion allocated for interest-free-loan would also be increased up to Rs1.5 billion so that maximum youth could be facilitated.

The provincial minister said the government was taking practical steps to bring prosperity in merged districts and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

