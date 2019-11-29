UrduPoint.com
Rs 80mln Issued For Nishtar-II Hospital: Iftikhar Sahu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu on Friday said Rs 2.5 billion had been allocated for Nishtar-II Hospital during the current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu on Friday said Rs 2.5 billion had been allocated for Nishtar-II Hospital during the current fiscal year.

He said the Punjab government had issued over Rs 80 million as a first installment for the project.

The commissioner expressed these views during the site visit of the Nishtar-II Hospital here on Friday.

He said Rs 9 billions would be spent for the construction of 500-bed hospital and residential blocks.

He said that work on the project would start after handing over the land to the Infrastructure Development Authority.

