Rs 80mln Issued For Nishtar-II Hospital: Iftikhar Sahu
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:45 PM
Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu on Friday said Rs 2.5 billion had been allocated for Nishtar-II Hospital during the current fiscal year
He said the Punjab government had issued over Rs 80 million as a first installment for the project.
The commissioner expressed these views during the site visit of the Nishtar-II Hospital here on Friday.
He said Rs 9 billions would be spent for the construction of 500-bed hospital and residential blocks.
He said that work on the project would start after handing over the land to the Infrastructure Development Authority.