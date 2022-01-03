Rs 81,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on profiteers here on Monday.

According to official sources, the teams held overall 886 inspections in various markets and bazaars and found 75 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

They took action against violators under the price control act.