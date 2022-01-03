UrduPoint.com

Rs 81,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Rs 81,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on profiteers here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on profiteers here on Monday.

According to official sources, the teams held overall 886 inspections in various markets and bazaars and found 75 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

They took action against violators under the price control act.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Two kiln owners booked

Two kiln owners booked

11 seconds ago
 Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

12 seconds ago
 EU Needs to Reform Emissions Trading System - Poli ..

EU Needs to Reform Emissions Trading System - Polish Prime Minister

14 seconds ago
 Russia-Proposed Nuclear Five Declaration Aims to E ..

Russia-Proposed Nuclear Five Declaration Aims to Ease Tensions - Foreign Ministr ..

15 seconds ago
 15 held with narcotics, weapons:

15 held with narcotics, weapons:

3 minutes ago
 Amidst cold breezes public/private sectors educati ..

Amidst cold breezes public/private sectors education institutions reopened

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.