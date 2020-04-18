UrduPoint.com
Rs 810.994 Mln Disbursed In 7 Days Under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

Sat 18th April 2020

The district administration disbursed around Rs 810.994 million among 66,407 needy persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during the last seven days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed around Rs 810.994 million among 66,407 needy persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during the last seven days.

According to official sources, the process was also continued on 8th consecutive day at 145 cash counters of the 31 kafalat centers set up in various parts of the provincial capital.

An amount of Rs 140.

871 million was disbursed through 31 kafalat centers among 11,263 beneficiaries on April 17.

The number of cash counters have been increased from 141 to 145 and the district administration was utilizing all its resources to facilitate the public.

All precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers,social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to centers hadbeen taken by the administration, sources added.

