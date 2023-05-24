Rs 82,000 fine imposed on 61 profiteers

The Price Control Magistrates have handed down 61 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs 82,000 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of the district, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Price Control Magistrates have handed down 61 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs 82,000 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of the district, on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the city district administration said that the price monitoring teams conducted surprise visits at various markets, hotels and restaurants and found 61 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs 82,000 was imposed on them.