Rs 820000 fake currency recovered, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :City police Saturday foiled a bid of smuggling fake Currency and arrested two persons near Jamil Chowk on Ring Road here.

According to details, police started checking of vehicles on a tip off and intercepted a suspected motorcycle on Ring Road.

Upon frisking motorcyclists, police recovered 820000 fake currency from their possession.

The arrested were also admitted using fake currency in busy places including cattle markets.

Police has registered case against the smugglers in Phandu Police Stations and investigation is underway.