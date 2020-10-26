Rs 820,000 fine imposed on 600 violators of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) ::The district administrations in Hazara division implementing the COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit imposed Rs 820,000 fine in 600 violators and sealed 16 shops while issued warnings to 2500 individuals.

According to Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud told a video conference with all divisional commissioners that 9000 shops, markets, malls, transport vehicles, bus stands (addas), public gatherings, restaurants, marriage halls and petrol stations were checked during the last three days.

To highlight progress on price control efforts, the Commissioner told that the officers of district administrations and other concerned departments and authorities have checked about 3000 shops, sealed 220 shops and fined Rs one million to 150 shop keepers for overcharging.

Mahsud further informed that following the provincial government's directions 13 Sasta Bazars have been set up in Hazara Division wherein all essential edible items including wheat flour, Ghee, sugar, pulses, rice, fruits and vegetables were made available for general consumers at the government notified prices.

He added that general people were being informed about availability of essential food items on subsidized rates at sasta bazaras by installing banners etc. on different public places as well as through other media.

He thanked the CS who expressed satisfaction over performance of Hazara Division and issued directions for maintaining the achievements of the divisional and district administrations.