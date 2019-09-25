UrduPoint.com
Rs 820,000 Looted From Post Office In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

Two unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday looted post office here at Industrial Area Branch in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday looted post office here at Industrial Area Branch in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station.

According to police, Post Master Industrial Area Branch, Zahid Khalil lodged a report before the police station that Peon Irsalan was performing duty at night.

Two unidentified armed dacoits stormed their entry into Post Office. They made Arsalan hostage on gun-point. They looted away cash Rs 820,000.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

