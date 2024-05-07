Open Menu

Rs 821.7m Fine Imposed On 7834 Electricity Thieves, 6234 Arrested In 241 Days: FESCO Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.821.7 million on 7834 electricity thieves caught during last 241 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.821.7 million on 7834 electricity thieves caught during last 241 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 241 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 7834 power pilferers including 34 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.821.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 18.359 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7701 accused whereas the police arrested 6234 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.586.7 million. As many as 7339 domestic, 251 commercial, 219 agricultural and 25 industrial connection holders were involved in power pilferage, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1857 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

196.2 million on them under the head of 4445,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1386 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.144.4 million under 3400,000 detection units.

Similarly, 888 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.94.3 million under 2654,000 detection units.

He further said that 1145 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.127 million under 2499,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2009 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.194.1 million for 4050,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 549 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.65.6 million for 1300,000 detection units, spokesman added.

