Rs. 8.25 Bln Disbursed Under Ehsaas Program

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

The divisional administration has so far disbursed an amount of Rs.8.25 billion financial aid among 686,882 registered deserving persons in all the four districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The divisional administration has so far disbursed an amount of Rs.8.25 billion financial aid among 686,882 registered deserving persons in all the four districts.

According to district administration spokesperson here on Wednesday,as many as151 counters have been set up for distribution of financial aid at 42 Ehsaas centers across division.

He said that 376,556 deserving persons have received financial aid in district Faisalabad, 84,763 persons in Chiniot, 134,862 in district Jhang, and 90,701 in Toba Taik Singh.

