Rs 82,500 fine imposed on 63 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 82,500 fine on 63 profiteers over violation of the price control regulations in various parts of the district on Sunday.

A spokesperson to district administration said that price monitoring teams held inspections and checked various merchant stores and found 63 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Hence, they imposed a total fine of Rs 82,500 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.