Rs 82m to be spent for rehabilitation of food street at Fort Qasim Bagh

Sports department has prepared a proposal for rehabilitation of Food Street at Fort Qasim Bagh as Rs 82 million would be spent on the project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Sports department has prepared a proposal for rehabilitation of Food Street at Fort Qasim Bagh as Rs 82 million would be spent on the project.

District sports Officer (DSO), Adnan Naeem, talking to APP here on Thursday said that the proposal of the project was ready and would be sent to provincial government for approval soon.

He said that the tendering process would start soon after the approval of the project concerned while the work on it would likely be started this year.

Mr Adnan stated that the food street would be run under sustainable programme and all types of food items would be available for the citizens there.

The parking area for 400 vehicles would also be constructed at the Fort Qasim Bagh while Parks and Horticulture Authority would make the lower portion green.

He said that a recreational site with tasty foods would be available for Multanites after completion of the project.

The project would be completed under supervision of Sports and Youth Affairs department Punjab.

Likewise, an international level pavilion would also be built in football ground situated at Fort Qasim Bagh at a cost of Rs 37 million.

DSO said that the district government had issued Non Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding it while Pakistan Sports board (PSB) would complete the work.

The work on this project would also be started by current fiscal year, DSO concluded.