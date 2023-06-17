UrduPoint.com

Rs 8.3 Mln Released For Treatment Of 35 Ghazis

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Under the direction of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Welfare Branch was actively working day and night for the welfare of martyrs families and Ghazis

In this regard, Rs 8.3 million were released for medical treatment of personnel. These Ghazis were shot in the mission of suppressing robbers, bandits and criminals in different districts.

In this regard, Rs 8.3 million were released for medical treatment of personnel. These Ghazis were shot in the mission of suppressing robbers, bandits and criminals in different districts.

According to the details, in the meeting of the welfare committee, 43 cases received from across the province were carefully reviewed, the committee approved the release of funds for the treatment of 35 officials.

Chakwal Police Trainee Sub-Inspector Adnan Haider was given Rs 1 million, Rahim Yar Khan injured constable Muhammad Ayub and Asif Shehzad were also given Rs 1 million , similarly Rs 5.

3 million were provided to other 32 Ghazis for medical expenses.

IGP directed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riyaz Nazir Gara that welfare branch should continue to take measures for the welfare of police employees and provide all possible support to the affected employees by taking immediate action on the requests received from the districts. He said that the welfare of the force was top priority so that personnel could concentrate all its attention on delivering justice to the people.

