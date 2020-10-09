Rs 8,300 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday.

According to official source, a team while checking prices of essential items found 20 shopkeepers/ vendors involved in profiteering.

He also checked availability of stock of edible items at government counters in mega stores and expressed satisfaction.