Rs 8,300 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Rs 8,300 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday.

According to official source, a team while checking prices of essential items found 20 shopkeepers/ vendors involved in profiteering.

He also checked availability of stock of edible items at government counters in mega stores and expressed satisfaction.

More Stories From Pakistan

