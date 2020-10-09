Rs 8,300 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:19 PM
Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 8,300 fine on profiteers on Friday.
According to official source, a team while checking prices of essential items found 20 shopkeepers/ vendors involved in profiteering.
He also checked availability of stock of edible items at government counters in mega stores and expressed satisfaction.