Rs 83,000 Fine Imposed On 57 Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Rs 83,000 fine imposed on 57 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Price Control Magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.

Official sources said here Tuesday, the price control teams held 1138 inspections in different markets and bazaars and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, and other edible items.They found 57 shopkeepers violating the price control act and imposed fine on them.

