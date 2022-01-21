UrduPoint.com

Rs 83,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 on profiteers here Friday.

According to official sources, the teams during inspections in various markets and bazaarsfound 51 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the price control act.

