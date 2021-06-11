Rs 8341m allocated for Science, Technological Research Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs 8341 million for 24 ongoing and 20 new schemes of Science and Technological Research Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to the PSDP document, Rs 5055 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes of the division while Rs 3285.305 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 3500 million has been earmarked for Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) (Knowledge Economy Initiative), Rs 200 million each for Monitoring Sea Level Rise, Sea Water Intrusion and Land Subsidence in Indus Deltaic Creek System with Special reference to Sindh Coastal Cities flooding, NIO and Advanced Skill Development through International Scholarships (Knowledge Economy Initiative).

As many as Rs 150 million each has been allocated for Certification Incentive Programme for SMEs under PQI Initiative 2025 and Competitive Research programme while Rs 109.970 million has been earmarked for Establishment of Pak-Korea Testing facility for PV Modules and Allied Equipment, PCRET (Local share; Rs 40.522 million to be funded through PSDP) KOICA share: USD 8:00 million (Rs 1319.550 M).

While, Rs 103 million has been earmarked for Establishment of Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Science (Knowledge Economy Initiative) and Rs 100 million each for Establishment of Facilities for Industrial Production of Nanomaterials in Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nanotechnology Center (Knowledge Economy Initiative) and Science talent Farming Scheme for Young Students-Phase I.

Among the new schemes, Rs 400 million each has been allocated for Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical and Therapeutical Purpose and National technology Innovation through Industry-Research Center and other Stakeholders Collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rs 350 million has been allocated for Digital Transformation, Strengthening and Automation of PCSIR, Rs 335.305 million for Development of Computer Controlled Fermentors and Production of Bio-chemicals and Bio-products and Rs 300 million for Establishment of Material Resource Center and Development of Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center at PCSIR.

An amount of Rs 200 million each has been earmarked for Research, Development and Innovation at PCSIR and Upgradation of Halal Authentication Labs at PCSIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.