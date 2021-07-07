Rs 83.84 million compensation cheques distributed in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 83.84 million among 299 owners of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad and CLCP coordinator were present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that district khyber administration had so far disbursed Rs 3155.44 million under CLCP program among owners of 5883 houses which were completely destroyed and 5014 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.