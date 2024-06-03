Rs 84 Million Recovered From Power Pilferers In Last Ten Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Bahawalpur has recovered over 84 million rupees from power pilferers in the distric
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Bahawalpur has recovered over 84 million rupees from power pilferers in the district.
Over the past ten months, 28.87 million units of electricity theft have been detected during a crackdown on power pilferers throughout the district.
As many as 2136 FIRs have been registered against those involved in this crime at the relevant police stations. This was revealed in the District Enforcement Committee meeting for the Prevention of Electricity Theft, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance instructed the meeting that immediate legal action be taken upon receipt of electricity theft cases by the government or MEPCO officials to the District Enforcement Committee, and FIRs be registered at the relevant police stations without delay upon confirmation of electricity theft.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Executive Engineer WAPDA Abdul Aziz Sheikh, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and officials from MEPCO, police, revenue, and other relevant departments. Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
APP/mlz
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test3 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes1 minute ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp3 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt7 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC7 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima1 minute ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1012 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers26 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD26 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held26 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society26 minutes ago