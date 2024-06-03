Open Menu

Rs 84 Million Recovered From Power Pilferers In Last Ten Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Rs 84 million recovered from power pilferers in last ten months

Bahawalpur has recovered over 84 million rupees from power pilferers in the distric

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Bahawalpur has recovered over 84 million rupees from power pilferers in the district.

Over the past ten months, 28.87 million units of electricity theft have been detected during a crackdown on power pilferers throughout the district.

As many as 2136 FIRs have been registered against those involved in this crime at the relevant police stations. This was revealed in the District Enforcement Committee meeting for the Prevention of Electricity Theft, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance instructed the meeting that immediate legal action be taken upon receipt of electricity theft cases by the government or MEPCO officials to the District Enforcement Committee, and FIRs be registered at the relevant police stations without delay upon confirmation of electricity theft.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Executive Engineer WAPDA Abdul Aziz Sheikh, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and officials from MEPCO, police, revenue, and other relevant departments. Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.

APP/mlz

