Rs 84,000 fine collected from shopkeepers for overpricing, hoarding

(@imziishan)

Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 94 shops and markets on Thursday and found irregularity at 20 shops.

Fine of Rs 84,000 was collected on the spot from the shopkeepers who were found guilty of violation.