Rs 84,000 Fine Collected From Shopkeepers For Overpricing, Hoarding
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:52 PM
Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets
According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 94 shops and markets on Thursday and found irregularity at 20 shops.
Fine of Rs 84,000 was collected on the spot from the shopkeepers who were found guilty of violation.