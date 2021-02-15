UrduPoint.com
Rs 84,000 Fine Imposed On 101 Shops For Overpricing

Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1515 shops and markets from February 13 to 15 and found irregularities in 101 shops.

Fine of Rs 84,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

