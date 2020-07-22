Rs 840m funding to help Wasa Multan overcome sewerage, water supply problems

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Funding worth Rs 840.1 million earmarked by Punjab government in budget 2020-21 for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan would help cover those city areas where sewerage and water supply facility is still missing.

Managing director Wasa Nseem Khalid Chandio, in a statement, thanked chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for fulfilling the promise he had made with the people of Multan and acknowledged the role of legislators from Multan particularly foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi for highlighting the sewerage and water supply issues of the city of saints as the biggest problem in way of efficient service delivery.

Chandio said that a sum of Rs 350 million has been allocated for phase-II of project for replacement of old sewerage lines, Rs 80 million for replacement of old water supply lines, and Rs 60 million to provide sewerage and water supply facility to those city areas where it was still missing.

Funds have also been allocated for thirteen (13) water supply, sewerage and disposal station schemes, Chandio said adding that all schemes would be completed in accordance with the master plan.

He said that replacement of old sewerage and water supply lines would help resolve decades old problems of the city.