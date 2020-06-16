Rs 841 mln earmarked for WASA Multan in Budget 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government earmarked Rs 841 millions for Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Multan in the budget 2020-21.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA Naseem Khalid Chandio, WASA will ensure supply of water and introduce sewerage system in many areas of the city. Rs 60 million will be spent in the areas with missing facilities.

He said that Rs 350 millions will be spent on replacement of old sewerage lines under Phase-2 project. Sewerage is one of the main issue in the city and the amount will surely help improving sewerage system in the city.

For old water supply scheme, Rs 80 million will be utilized. Similarly, another 13 schemes of sewerage, water supply, and disposable system will also be completed with the amounts. Naseem Chandio remarked that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar honoured the pledge made with local people by earmarking funds for WASA, he concluded.