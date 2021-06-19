UrduPoint.com
Rs, 8.463 Allocated For Primary & Secondary Education In Balochistan Budget

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rs, 8.463 allocated for Primary & Secondary Education in Balochistan Budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In the financial year 2021-22, Rs 8.463 billion has been allocated for the development of Primary and secondary education and Rs 53.256 billion for its non-developmental expenditures.

2349 new posts are being created for the secondary education department, said Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Baledi while presenting the budget.

He said that in the context of Article 25-A and SDG-4 of the Constitution, under the vision of the present government "Read Balochistan will grow Balochistan" a huge amount of Rs.1500 million has been allocated for the establishment of 100 new middle schools in the province.

During the financial year 2020-21, Rs. 3.542 billion has been released for 197 different projects for construction of new schools in remote areas of the province and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools, up gradation of schools, construction of shelter less schools and provision of facilities in them.

He said that in the financial year 2021-22, it has been decided to 198 schools will be built and upgraded and 35 girls high schools are being upgraded into higher standard status.

He said that our government has so far created 6592 different posts in the field of secondary education alone in a short span of three years. In the budget 2021-22, 1493 new posts are being created to make GPE teachers permanent. Besides, 2349 new posts are being provided for the department of secondary education.

