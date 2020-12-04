UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 84bln Development Projects Prepared For North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Rs 84bln development projects prepared for North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :As part of efforts to bring the merged districts at par with other areas of the province and address the sense of deprivation among tribal people, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared Rs 84 billion development projects for North Waziristan district.

Under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), projects of Rs 26 billion were approved for the district whereas developmental projects costing Rs 28 billion were the part of Annual Development Program for the tribal district.

Official data of the Provincial Task Force which was constituted to monitor the progress in the merged district revealed that in the first phase the police department has been made fully functional as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It was told that a total of 255 FIRs were registered in North Waziristan during the current year as compared to only 77 FIRs registered during the previous year.

In addition to this as many as 900 police personnel have completed their training and deployed in different police stations while the training process of additional 1000 police personnel would soon be started.

Similarly, nine police stations and Counter Terrorism Department have been established in the district to maintain law and order in the area.

In order to provide livelihood opportunities to people of North Waziristan, a project has been prepared through which around 7000 employment opportunities would be created for locals.

In the education sector the government has made operational some 52 non functional schools in North Waziristan district during the last three months where the enrollment process has also started and tribal people are being convinced to send their children to schools.

Recently the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered immediate deployment of Assistant Directors of Mines and Minerals and food departments as well as posting of required Assistant Commissioners in the districts for facilitation of masses and execution of development projects in these sectors.

The CM also ordered a constitution of integrated tourism zones in all the merged districts to promote tourism besides generating employment opportunities and revenue for the local people.

The KP government has prepared a follow up mechanism to constantly review the progress on developmental activities in merged areas while recently the provincial cabinet decided to prepare an economic development plan for merged areas directing quarters' concerned to prepare short term, midterm and long term economic activities.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Law And Order Progress All Government Cabinet Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

9 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

26 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

32 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

32 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

33 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.