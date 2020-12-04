Rs 84bln development projects prepared for North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :As part of efforts to bring the merged districts at par with other areas of the province and address the sense of deprivation among tribal people, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared Rs 84 billion development projects for North Waziristan district.

Under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), projects of Rs 26 billion were approved for the district whereas developmental projects costing Rs 28 billion were the part of Annual Development Program for the tribal district.

Official data of the Provincial Task Force which was constituted to monitor the progress in the merged district revealed that in the first phase the police department has been made fully functional as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It was told that a total of 255 FIRs were registered in North Waziristan during the current year as compared to only 77 FIRs registered during the previous year.

In addition to this as many as 900 police personnel have completed their training and deployed in different police stations while the training process of additional 1000 police personnel would soon be started.

Similarly, nine police stations and Counter Terrorism Department have been established in the district to maintain law and order in the area.

In order to provide livelihood opportunities to people of North Waziristan, a project has been prepared through which around 7000 employment opportunities would be created for locals.

In the education sector the government has made operational some 52 non functional schools in North Waziristan district during the last three months where the enrollment process has also started and tribal people are being convinced to send their children to schools.

Recently the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered immediate deployment of Assistant Directors of Mines and Minerals and food departments as well as posting of required Assistant Commissioners in the districts for facilitation of masses and execution of development projects in these sectors.

The CM also ordered a constitution of integrated tourism zones in all the merged districts to promote tourism besides generating employment opportunities and revenue for the local people.

The KP government has prepared a follow up mechanism to constantly review the progress on developmental activities in merged areas while recently the provincial cabinet decided to prepare an economic development plan for merged areas directing quarters' concerned to prepare short term, midterm and long term economic activities.