Rs. 85 bln increase in ADP 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet standing committee on finance and development has approved an increase of Rs.85 billion in ADP 2021-22 while increasing the total volume to Rs.645 billion.

In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI is credited to present the biggest ADP in the history of the province adding thatthe increase would ensure accelerated development work by ensuring additionalfunds for public welfare in a timely manner.