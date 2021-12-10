UrduPoint.com

Rs. 85 Bln Increase In ADP 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

The provincial cabinet standing committee on finance and development has approved an increase of Rs.85 billion in ADP 2021-22 while increasing the total volume to Rs.645 billion

In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI is credited to present the biggest ADP in the history of the province adding thatthe increase would ensure accelerated development work by ensuring additionalfunds for public welfare in a timely manner.

