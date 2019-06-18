Rs. 85 mln allocated for improvement of DHQs in merged areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs. 85 million for improvement of District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) in merged districts.

Presenting provincial budget 2019-20 here Tuesday, Finance Minister, Taimoor Salim Jhagra said that Rs. 60 million have been earmarked for mobile Hospital Program in merged areas and Rs.

80 million have been allocated for diagnostic facilities in these hospitals.

He said that Rs. 30 million have been allocated to address deficiency of staff in new health centers opened in merged areas, Rs. 200 million for EPI and hepatitis programs, Rs. 130 million for establishment of accident and trauma centers and Rs. 40 million for provision of potable ultrasound facility in existing health centers of merged districts.