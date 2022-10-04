Rs 854,500 fine charged over price hike

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fines worth Rs 854,500 against shopkeepers for profiteering and violating government fixed rates in the Bahawalpur division.

On the directions of Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Raja Jahangir Anwar, 125 price control magistrates visited 393 markets and trade outlets and imposed fines worth Rs 854,500 against shopkeepers who were found indulged in profiteering and violating government fixed rates.

The magistrates sealed off 10 shops and arrested 20 shopkeepers besides registration of 26 cases against shopkeepers at police stations for allegedly causing a surge in prices of essential items.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Divisional Price Control Committee was held with Commissioner, Bahawalpur Divison, Raja Jahangir Anwar at the Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zahid Pervaiz Waraich, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Syed Moosa Raza, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Faisal Aata Khan, Deputy Director, food, Ikram Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Hafiz Muhammad Shafeeq, Director, Livestock, Syed Muhammad Sabtain Shah, District Officer, Industries, Muhammad Zubair Abbasi and others.

It reviewed the performance of price control magistrates.