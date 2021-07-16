UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 85.96mln Compensation Cheques Disbursed In Khyber District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rs 85.96mln compensation cheques disbursed in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Friday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 85.96 million among 265 owners of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar accompanied by a representative of the security forces was present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that district Khyber administration had so far disbursed 11,460 cheques amounting to Rs 33061.

9 million under CLCP program among owners of 6145 houses which were completely destroyed and 5315 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile the data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation to owners.

He informed that arrangements were underway to disburse compensation to remaining families of all other tribes in phases.

Related Topics

All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

25 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

58 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

1 hour ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.