Rs 85.96mln compensation cheques disbursed in Khyber district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Friday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 85.96 million among 265 owners of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar accompanied by a representative of the security forces was present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that district Khyber administration had so far disbursed 11,460 cheques amounting to Rs 33061.

9 million under CLCP program among owners of 6145 houses which were completely destroyed and 5315 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile the data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation to owners.

He informed that arrangements were underway to disburse compensation to remaining families of all other tribes in phases.