Rs 8.6 Tln Allocated For SH&ME In Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 8.6 trillion under the Development Fund for the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document on Thursday, an amount of Rs 72.

6 billion has been allocated for the new schemes of the department while an amount of Rs 7.774 trillion will be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The Punjab government has proposed an amount of Rs 33.36 billion for medical education , Rs 1.958 trillion for tertiary care hospitals and an amount of Rs 80 billion for the Chief Minister Initiatives in the sector of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education .

