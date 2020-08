Rs 8.6785b distributed under Ehsaas programme

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. Rs 8.6785 billion has so far been distributed among 723,212 people in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. Rs 8.6785 billion has so far been distributed among 723,212 people in Faisalabad division.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said on Thursday that 392,017 registered poor persons got Ehsaas money in district Faisalabad, 148,361 in Jhang, 94,875 in Toba Tek Singh and 87,959 persons in district Chiniot.