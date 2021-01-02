Rs 8.69bln spent on development projects in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Saturday that 70% construction work on public welfare and development schemes had been completed with Rs 8.69 billion during the current financial year.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on various development schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director Development Dr Naveed Ifikhar Aulakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Afifa Shajia and other officers concerned also participated in the meeting.

The director development provided a detailed review of the funds allocated for the year, their utilisation and the schemes to be completed.

He said that out of the allocated funds of Rs 21.20 billion in the current financial year, Rs 12.45 billion had been released. Out of which, Rs 8.69 billion had been spent so far. He said that 95% work on Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase-I, 65% on Phase-II, 96% on Community Development Programme-I, 76% on Community Development Programme-II, 65% on Punjab Municipal Services Programme and 62% on Annual Development Programme had been completed.