Rs 86b allocated for SH&ME in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 86 billion under the Development Fund for the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document on Thursday, an amount of Rs 7.

26 billion has been allocated for the new schemes of the department while an amount of Rs 77.74 billion will be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The Punjab government has proposed an amount of Rs 3.36 billion for medical education ,

Rs 19.58 billion for tertiary care hospitals and an amount of Rs 8 billion for the Chief Minister Initiatives in the sector of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education .