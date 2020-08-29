Rs 8.7 bln distributed under Ehsaas programme

An amount of Rs 8.70 billion has so far been disbursed among 725,133 deserving people across the division under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 8.70 billion has so far been disbursed among 725,133 deserving people across the division under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

A spokesman for the divisional administration said on Saturday that 392,734 people got Ehsaas money in district Faisalabad, 88,317 in Chiniot, 148,869 in Jhang and 95,213 in Toba Tek Singh districts.

Twenty one cash distribution centres were set up in thedivision where registered deserving people got Ehsaasmoney through 85 counters, he added.