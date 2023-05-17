UrduPoint.com

Rs 87,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Rs 87,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 87,000 fine on 66 shopkeepers here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 87,000 fine on 66 shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market From

Recent Stories

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, thei ..

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, their monuments: COAS

1 minute ago
 RWMC carries out anti-dengue activities in the Cha ..

RWMC carries out anti-dengue activities in the Chak Jalal area

1 minute ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) amends NBFC Regulations to ..

2 minutes ago
 Rioters not worthy of mercy: PPP

Rioters not worthy of mercy: PPP

2 minutes ago
 SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.