Rs 87,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 87,000 fine on 66 shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.