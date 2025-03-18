Open Menu

Rs 87,000 Fined, Four Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Rs 87,000 fined, four cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The district administration registered four cases and imposed a fine of Rs 87,000 on

various shopkeepers over hoarding and profiteering.

According to spokesperson on Tuesday, around 91 violations have been recorded and authorities

had issued warnings to 70 violators.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib Mumtaz imposed fines on price violations in Tehsil Raiwind. AC Shalimar Muhammad Saqib Tarar inspected two stores in China Scheme Model Bazaar and GT Road. Sawera Mart’s manager was arrested and fined Rs. 40,000 for selling sugar at inflated prices.

AC Ravi Tariq Shabbir visited the Model Cart Bazaar to ensure price lists were prominently displayed.

AC Allama Iqbal Muhammad Khawaja Umair inspected street markets and shops, imposing fines for overpricing chicken and ordering the arrest of three individuals.

AC Wahga Town Muhammad Amir Butt conducted a price inspection at the Jallo Mor vegetable market and instructed vendors to strictly follow the official rate list. AC Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui inspected prices in Township and Mian Plaza, commending the administration for maintaining good arrangements. AC Muhammad Saleem Asi checked prices in Nishtar, fining fruit and vegetable stalls for not displaying official rate lists.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

40 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

55 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

1 hour ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

2 hours ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan