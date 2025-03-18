Rs 87,000 Fined, Four Cases Registered Over Profiteering
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The district administration registered four cases and imposed a fine of Rs 87,000 on
various shopkeepers over hoarding and profiteering.
According to spokesperson on Tuesday, around 91 violations have been recorded and authorities
had issued warnings to 70 violators.
Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib Mumtaz imposed fines on price violations in Tehsil Raiwind. AC Shalimar Muhammad Saqib Tarar inspected two stores in China Scheme Model Bazaar and GT Road. Sawera Mart’s manager was arrested and fined Rs. 40,000 for selling sugar at inflated prices.
AC Ravi Tariq Shabbir visited the Model Cart Bazaar to ensure price lists were prominently displayed.
AC Allama Iqbal Muhammad Khawaja Umair inspected street markets and shops, imposing fines for overpricing chicken and ordering the arrest of three individuals.
AC Wahga Town Muhammad Amir Butt conducted a price inspection at the Jallo Mor vegetable market and instructed vendors to strictly follow the official rate list. AC Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui inspected prices in Township and Mian Plaza, commending the administration for maintaining good arrangements. AC Muhammad Saleem Asi checked prices in Nishtar, fining fruit and vegetable stalls for not displaying official rate lists.
