Rs 877.8m Released For Deserving Women Under BISP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :An amount of Rs 877.8 million has been released for 125,406 deserving women registered under the BISP in the district.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Safdar Mehmood said Rs 7,000 was being given to each woman under the programme.

Under the BISP, the amount would be given to 55,990 deserving women in Sargodha tehsil,13,373 in Sillanwali,11,879 in Shahpur, 9,955 in Sahiwal, 10,619 in Bhalwal tehsil,17,757 in Kot Mominand 5,833 in Bhera tehsil.

He said the amount would be distributed among deserving women in a transparent way.

