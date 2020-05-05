Rs. 88 billion delivered under Ehsas Kifalat program: Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Malik Amjad Ali Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Malik Amjad Ali Khan said that for the first time in history Rs. 88 billion were delivered among deserving/daily wager/ poor families under the Prime Minister Ehsas Kifalat Program.

Talking to media men after handing over 2 Trucks of Food Hampers/ration to Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah in DC Office on Tuesday the Chairman Standing Committee said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very well aware about the feeling and pains of poor and needy people who affected by lockdown and corona virus adding that government was taking steps to compensate them.

MNA Ajmad Ali Khan said that we are trying our best for providing relief to the unemployed and affected people due to corona virus and lockdown and two trucks of food hampers for deserving are a link in the chain.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that parliamentarian, district administration, rich people and others charity organizations of Minawali were on same page and making best efforts to provide assistance to the deserving people.