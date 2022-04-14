Rs 882 bln recovered from corrupt by NAB since inception: Chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered about Rs 882 billion from the corrupt elements since its inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered about Rs 882 billion from the corrupt elements since its inception.

Briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which met here at the Parliament House with Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair, he said the details of the recovered amount had already been shared with the PAC.

He said the Bureau had paid some Rs 25 billion to over 177,000 affectees of the housing societies and others. He claimed that they had maintained proper record of the recoveries, however, he admitted some anomalies in that regard as pointed out by the audit.

The NAB chairman said some Rs 587 billion had been recovered from the corrupt till March 2022 during his tenure.

Responding to a query of the PAC chairman, he said the recoveries were made in various shapes, such as cash and land.

To another question, he said NAB has made plea bargaining with 444 government officers, over 99 percent of them were not working on their posts. The NAB had written a letter to the chief secretaries of all provinces to comply with the orders of accountability courts.

He said the Bureau held negotiations with the housing societies and recovered Rs 5 billion, out of which over Rs 3 billion had already been deposited in the national exchequer.

He said the NAB Rawalpindi had been recovered 2.5 billion from corrupt elements and returned to the affectees.