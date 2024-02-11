Open Menu

Rs. 88.6mln Released For Reconstruction Of Nursing College, Hostel

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Rs. 88.6mln released for reconstruction of nursing college, hostel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Punjab government has released Rs. 88.6 million for renovation and repair of the nursing college and hostel at Ameeruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Al-Fareed Zafar said during a visit to the college on Sunday that out of total funds, Rs. 76 million would be allocated for the nursing hostel, while Rs. 12.6 million would be utilised for the nursing college.

The nursing college and hostel, established in 1962, were in dire need of repair and renovation. Prof Zafar said renovation would include state-of-the-art lecture rooms and a well-equipped library to enhance the educational environment for students.

During an interaction with students, Prof Zafar urged them to dedicate themselves to their professional education and training. He highlighted the noble nature of the nursing profession, which offers training, stipends, free hostel accommodation, and direct grade-16 employment upon completion of the four-year degree programme.

Principal Nursing College Maimoona Sattar also attended the visit, emphasizing the importance of nurturing dedicated healthcare professionals committed to serving humanity.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Visit Sunday Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan