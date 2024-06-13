Rs 88b Earmarked For Lahore Development Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 88 billion for the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and Apni Chahat Apna Ghar Programme (ACAGP) under the Chief Minister's initiative in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 88,000 million has been earmarked for the ACAGP and LDP during the upcoming fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.
The budget will be spent through the Urban Development Department Punjab.
The projects under LDP will be initiated in 9 Zones of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation which includes Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone, Samanabad Zone, Ravi Zone, Wahga Zone, Aziz Bhatti Zone, Shalimar Zone, Nishtar Zone, Gulberg Zone and Allama Iqbal Zone.
Out of Rs 88 billion, an amount of Rs 5 billion will be spent on the schemes of ACAGP while 15 billion on the LDP during 2024-25 whereas remaining schemes will be completed in 2025-26.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9000 rescuers to remain alert on Eid-ul-Adha6 minutes ago
-
4 MC employees die of electric shock at Dijkot disposal station6 minutes ago
-
195 cops injured in encounters with criminals this year6 minutes ago
-
CPO for beefing up security of Chinese16 minutes ago
-
Rs. 4bln allocated for Punjab HR & Minorities Affairs16 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at death of 5 family members in Faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to spend Rs 6.5b on tourism25 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-2525 minutes ago
-
Orientation workshop on role of media in polio eradication held26 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 5 sanitary workers in Dijkot26 minutes ago
-
AIT holds Project Exhibition 202435 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2536 minutes ago