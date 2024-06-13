Open Menu

Rs 88b Earmarked For Lahore Development Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 88 billion for the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and Apni Chahat Apna Ghar Programme (ACAGP) under the Chief Minister's initiative in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 88,000 million has been earmarked for the ACAGP and LDP during the upcoming fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The budget will be spent through the Urban Development Department Punjab.

The projects under LDP will be initiated in 9 Zones of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation which includes Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone, Samanabad Zone, Ravi Zone, Wahga Zone, Aziz Bhatti Zone, Shalimar Zone, Nishtar Zone, Gulberg Zone and Allama Iqbal Zone.

Out of Rs 88 billion, an amount of Rs 5 billion will be spent on the schemes of ACAGP while 15 billion on the LDP during 2024-25 whereas remaining schemes will be completed in 2025-26.

