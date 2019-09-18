Rs 8.8m recovered, 193 state lands retrieved in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment recovered Rs 8.8 million from fee defaulters and retrieved 193 Kanal state land during the last six days.

The ACE authorities said on Wednesday that during a drive against land mafia, Assistant Director ACE Muhammad Asghar, along with district authorities retrieved 193 Kanal agricultural state land worth Rs 29 million in Sahiwal and Shahpur tehsils.

Meanwhile, a drive to recover commercialization fee from defaulters, Assistant Directors ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar and Tasawwar Abbas along with district and Municipal Corporation authorities recovered Rs 5.5 million.

Separately, the ACE arrested four accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered Rs 3.3 million from them.