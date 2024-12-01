Rs. 8.8m released for treatment of police, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar approved Rs. 8.8 million for cochlear implant and bone marrow surgeries for six affected children of police employees.

According to details, Rs. 1.96 million were allocated for cochlear implant surgery of three-year-old Umme Farwa, the daughter of Constable Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, Rs. 1.96 million were approved for cochlear implant surgery of three-year-old Muhammad, the son of Constable Nadeem Ahmed. Another Rs. 1.96 million were allocated for cochlear implant surgery of four-year-old Muhammad Arham, the son of Constable Abdul Hameed.

Additionally, Rs. 1.83 million were issued for cochlear implant surgery of three-year-old Ahmed Bilal, the son of Traffic Warden Muhammad Ahad Rasheed. Rs. 1 million were approved for bone-marrow transplant of four-year-old Amna Bilal, the daughter of Head Constable Muhammad Hassan. Lastly, Rs. 73,000 were allocated for the purchase of cochlear implant accessories for five-year-old Tayyab Hafeez, the son of Head Constable Muhammad Hafeez.