Rs 8.9 Mln Distributed In All Minority Schools Across Province: Wazirzada

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Monday visited AG Grammar Primary school, Swati Phatak Peshawar, where he distributed cheques among deserving students of the minority community for uniforms and textbooks.

On this occasion, a function was held in honor of Special Assistant wherein, X-Town Member for Minority Asif Yousaf, X- Councilor Adam Inayat, Prince Salman, Social activist Augustine Jacob and others also participated.

Wazirzada on the occasion, said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Rs 89 million has been provided so far for uniforms and textbooks to deserving students of minority community in 23 schools across the province.

He said that besides colleges and schools, scholarships were also be given to deserving students of minority communities in universities and other institutions of higher learning while steps were being taken to provide financial assistance to deserving students.

He said that other minorities including the Christian community have played a vital role in the independence and development of Pakistan. The minority community in Pakistan was safe and the government was taking steps on priority basis for their development and prosperity.

He said that in the light of directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, timely completion of all developmental projects for the development of minorities in the province will be made possible.

He said that housing schemes and employment loans would be provided to the minority community as soon as possible.

