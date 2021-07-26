UrduPoint.com
Rs 89,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rs 89,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Monday.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the price control magistrates inspected around 896 points and found 57 violations.

In line with the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the price control magistrates are conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of essential commodities at the government fixed rates.

