Rs 89,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 05:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on profiteers here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams, during inspections in various markets and bazaars, found 59 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the price control act.

